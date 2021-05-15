Kevin Guthrie, who is well known for playing the role of Abernathy in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them franchise, has been sentenced to three years in jail for s*xually assaulting a woman in Glasgow. Scroll down to know more.

As per the latest report, Guthrie was found guilty of crimes he committed in 2017. The Scottish actor three years in prison after a four-day trial that just concluded. He has now placed on the s*x offenders registry.

Deadline reports that a 29-year-old woman was on her way to a bar to meet Guthrie and fellow actor Scott Reid in 2017. However, on her ride, she was unexpectedly taken ill. She then took a cab and went to Reid’s apartment where she went off to phone the NHS hotline for assistance. Guthrie, who stayed behind with the woman to watch after her, took advantage of the situation and se*ually assaulted her.

The report further claimed that the 29-year-old woman had alleged that Kevin Guthrie of removing her top and performing several se*ual acts on her, including kissing her on the mouth. The Scottish actor’s attacked allegedly ceased the moment Scott Reid returned.

While the 33-year-old actor has denied the se*ual assault allegations, BBC reports that the jury was told the actor’s DNA was found inside of the woman’s underwear. A four-day trial was conducted and Guthrie was found guilty of the charge.

At the time of his sentencing, Glasgow Sheriff Tom Hughes said, “The court must show that women can be protected from domestic s*xual offences. The offence you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case. She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night. The jury accepted that you committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment.”

Apart from the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them franchise, Kevin Guthrie was also seen in the 2020 Netflix sports drama The English Game and Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning Dunkirk.

