Quentin Tarantino is one of the most prominent filmmakers the world has ever seen. His sense of storytelling and the originality of each and every film is astonishing. But what the director has refrained from successfully is falling into the trap of building a franchise. But imagine if he ever does, he has decided it to be Godzilla. And on top of that, he has a pitch for the same ready too.

Yes, you read that right. Quentin Tarantino has always been vocal about the things he likes. To an extent that his films have multiple references to the movies he has seen and is close to his heart. The latest movie he has managed to express his fondness for is Warner Bros’ Godzilla. And also has pitched for a part that puts the giant lizard on the top of the world, and makes it almost the god. Read on to know everything you should and also what the maverick director has to say.

As per We Got This Covered, the filmmaker while talking about Godzilla, said wouldn’t the giant become the god with a number of times he has saved our planet. Quentin Tarantino names his idea Living Under The Rule Of Godzilla. He calls it a society ruled by a giant green lizard.

Quentin Tarantino said, “The whole idea of Godzilla’s role in Tokyo, where he’s always battling these other monsters, saving humanity time and again, wouldn’t Godzilla become god? It would be called Living Under The Rule Of Godzilla. This is what society is like when a big f*cking green lizard rules your world.”

However, this is just a thought of the filmmaker known for having innumerable ideas. It will be fun to see if this pitch reaches the Warner Bros bosses and they give Quentin Tarantino writing a Godzilla film a thought. Stay tuned to know everything related to this and the entertainment world.

