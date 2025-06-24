Sitaare Zameen Par has officially clocked a century at the worldwide box office. In fact, the Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer entered the 100 crore club in only four days, one of the fastest in Bollywood in 2025. The sports comedy-drama has surpassed Bhool Chuk Maaf to become the #9 grosser this year.

Sitaare Zameen Par Overseas Earnings (4 Days)

In only 4 days, Aamir Khan starrer has surpassed the international total of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (15 crores), Jaat (14 crores) and Bhool Chuk Maaf (3.3 crores), among others. Sitaare Zameen Par has made total collections of 30 crore gross* at the overseas box office. It is now aiming to axe Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crores).

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The moment calls for celebrations as RS Prasanna’s directorial has entered the 100 crore club in only 4 days. Sitaare Zameen Par has earned 65.80 crores in India. Combined with the overseas sum, the worldwide box office collections surge to 112.10 crore gross.

Aamir Khan starrer has already entered the top 10 Bollywood grossers at the worldwide box office. It has left behind Bhool Chuk Maaf (91.39 crore gross) to steal the #9 spot. The next target is Sunny Deol’s Jaat (120.60 crore gross), which will be crossed like a cakewalk today.

Take a look at the top Bollywood grossers of 2025 worldwide below:

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 281.24 crores* Raid 2 – 242.44 crores* Sikandar – 211.34 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crores Jaat – 120.60 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 112.10 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 91.39 crores The Diplomat – 53.56 crores

Box Office Summary

Budget: 90 crores

India net collection: 65.80 crores

India gross collection: 77.64 crores

Budget Recovery: 73%

Overseas gross – 30 crores*

Worldwide gross – 112.10 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

