The fact that Johnny Depp will not be the one welcoming us to the Pirates Of The Caribbean universe this time around is heartbreaking. But what is also reassuring, is Margot Robbie making sure that her entry to the franchise is perfect in all departments. And now seems like her attention right now is on the representation the film holds.

A Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off has been the news forever now. The movie has the Birds Of Prey star Margot Robbie in front of the camera as well as behind it. The actor who is the new lead pirate in the film, is also the producer of the ship, pun intended. Now, as per the latest updates that are making headlines, Robbie’s pirate in the movie will be a queer. Below is all you need to know about the same.

It is no more a secret that Margot Robbie who has joined forces with her Birds Of Prey writer Christina Hodson is making it all about women power. The actor recently opened up how she pressurised the Warner Bros to bring Poison Ivy in the Birds Of Prey timeline. Ivy is her character Harley Quinn’s girlfriend. Seems like she is now looking for some representation at Disney too.

As per We Got This Covered, Margot Robbie’s pirate in the Pirates Of The Caribbean is all to be Queer and will also have that part of her life exploring. If this turns out to be true, this will be the first time Disney does this and will turn out to be a revolutionary move for them. We are waiting for confirmation.

Meanwhile, in the past, while talking about the Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off, Margot Robbie as per the same portal had said, “[It will have] lots of girl power. No, it’s too early to talk about it. I love Christina, obviously. I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process. We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.”

