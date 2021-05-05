Ever since reports revealed that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, fans were excited to know more about it. He was all set to replace Aamir Khan in the film but now, the latest report, reveals otherwise.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old actor was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster War, which was directed by Siddharth Anand, along with Tiger Shroff. The actor is now collaborating with the director for yet another film Fighter, which is expected to release in 2022. Apart from this film, he has not announced any film yet.

Advertisement

Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha was supposed to be another film apart from Fighter, but the latest report from Bollywood Hungama reveals that Hrithik Roshan has opted out of the film. A source has said, “It is very confusing with Hrithik. Unless your movie is on the floors and he is shooting, you can never be assured that he will do the film. Hrithik had happily agreed to do the Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan. The makers had worked out a schedule, locked the remuneration and everything was almost going as planned. But lockdown happened and now, Hrithik seems to have decided otherwise. He doesn’t seem keen on doing the Vikram Vedha remake anymore.”

A few weeks reports were rife that Hrithik walked out of Disney Plus Hotstar’s adaptation of The Night Manager. The actor had apparently taken the step to star in the Vikram Vedha remake. The report claims that Hrithik chooses the Disney Plus Hotstar series over the south remake.

“He begins shooting for Fighter sometime later this year and then he has dates for Krrish 4. So he could only allot dates for one more project and he is choosing to do the web series over Vikram Vedha. It is Madhu Mantena who apparently changed his mind on the same but nobody knows the real reason why he’s suddenly become so unsure of the project,” said the source to the publication.

Now it is remaining to be seen who makers will cast in the same role after Hrithik Roshan’s exit.

Must Read: Lucky Ali Death Hoax Takes Over Internet; Nafisa Ali Clarifies, “He’s Totally Well, No COVID”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube