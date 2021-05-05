I remember being in my 9th grade, and suddenly, my friends who were new to the concept of love and affection started returning to the FM. I won’t deny it; I was intrigued to know why too. A neighbour made me hear the reason, and it was one of the calmest voices I had ever heard, and till date remains the same. A man was talking about Yaad Sheher and transformed us all there. It was Neelesh Misra.

Ever since then, it has been a journey unravelling this man’s achievements layer by layer, and understand everything that he has done so far. From being a journalist, who quite literally put his life in danger by entering the danger lands, to an author, a radio jockey, a talk show host and finally, my most favourite, a lyricist. All of that in a single life, and he is still counting just so you know.

Neelesh Misra might be the calmest voice but is also the most powerful. While all of his accolades, and the Slow Interviews continue to be our favourites, he is also the man behind some of our most loved songs. Today as he celebrates his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best-written songs, and I am sure you had no idea about him being the writer for at least 2 of them.

JADU HAI NASHA HAI

Yes, this hit number from Jism is penned by Neelesh Misra. Technically this was his debut as a lyricist in Bollywood, and you know how much of an iconic track this is. How can we even forget the magic Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal crooning those words created. We are always in debt to Mishra for this one.

KYON

Two halves are coming together to become one. Kyon from Barfi is one of the most untouched and pure songs that touch our heart every time. Sung by Papon and Sunidhi Chauhan, the lyrics are delicate enough to make your day better.

JHUMRITALAIYYA

Another Anurag Basu film and there is no way I good not mention the most feel-good song Neelesh Misra has ever written. Sung by Arijit Singh, Jhumritalaiyya from Jagga Jasoos is a song that can play in the background bringing a smile to your face while you continue doing your chores.

KHUDAAYA

Some serious business. Shanghai was drenched in its melancholy and reality. Neelesh Mishra added a touch of a broken heart with Khudaaya, and Vishal Shekhar gave it a haunting melody. Listen to the track and let the magic tune in.

THODE KAM AJNABI

Pagglait is about a woman finding herself, while she learns about another woman and her modern world. Thode Kam Ajnabi composed by Arijit Singh and penned by Neelesh Misra, defines the relationship between the two as enough and soothing words.

