Bipasha Basu and John Abraham were one of the most adored couples who fell in love while shooting for their 2003 film Jism. However, their fans were left heartbroken after they broke up in 2011. While John maintained that the breakup was amicable, Bipasha pointed towards a different story. The actress hinted that adultery was one of the main reasons behind their ugly split.

The Corporate actress revealed in a throwback interview with The Times Of India how her mental health was in shambles after her breakup. Bipasha Basu recalled going into isolation and undergoing a lot of pain during that tumultuous phase. She was quoted to say, “I felt abandoned. I was living in a lala land till then. Now sitting today I feel I was so foolish. During those nine years, I retracted from my work, pushed back opportunities, stood like a rock for the man I loved, did not meet people just to give that extra time to make my relationship work and then I realized that the thing I was working so hard for was gone overnight. It took me months to realize that it was over, and I am abandoned. I went through a lot of pain. I used to howl, went into isolation, it hurt.”

Interestingly, Bipasha Basu is still friends with her other exes, Dino Morea and Milind Soman. However, she has not maintained any proximity with John Abraham. In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, the Omkara actress was asked whether she can be friends with an ex. To this, she said, “See if your ex is an assh*le, it’s not possible. But if your ex is a good human being and things didn’t gel well between you, then of course it’s possible, but it depends.”

However, today, Bipasha Basu is happily married to Karan Singh Grover. They welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022. At the same time, John Abraham married Priya Runchal in 2014.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati Deleted Scene Welcoming Step-Daughter Rekha [Who Turned Umrao Jaan Of Bollywood] Went Viral – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News