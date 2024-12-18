Ranbir Kapoor often draws social media ire despite staying away from social media. He is not officially active on any platform but is often trolled, sometimes for his behavior with his wife or for his controversial remarks in the past. Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed that male actors refused to work with her because they felt she looked “older” despite being younger in reality. Netizens are convinced she’s hinting at the Ramayana actor. Scroll below for details!

What Sonakshi Sinha said

In a recent interview with Zoom, Sonakshi revealed, “I have had to deal with actors who are older than me who said, ‘Oh, she looks older than us’. I just want to thank them. I don’t want to work with a person like you.”

“Ye toh thodi badi dikhti hai, arey mai tumse 5-6 saal choti hoon,” she added.

Why netizens are blaming Ranbir Kapoor

An old report by Bollywood Life went viral, claiming Ranbir Kapoor refused to work with Sonakshi Sinha in a rom-com in 2012. A source close to the development had revealed, “The Rockstar fame actor was not particularly excited to share screen space with Sonakshi. Ranbir believed that Sona looked much older than him and that their pairing would not look convincing. Ranbir declined the film when he realized that the producers of the film were adamant about casting Sonakshi.”

Netizens have been picking up hints from the interview given by Sonakshi and backlashing Ranbir Kapoor.

A social media user commented on a BollyBlindsNGossip Reddit thread, “She is probably talking about Ranbir – she said the guy is actually 5-6 years older than her – it fits!!”

It is to be noted that Sonakshi Sinha is 37 years old, while Ranbir Kapoor is 42. The age gap is 5 years, so netizens have drawn parallels.

Another wrote, “Yes, cause she’s worked with Shahid, Imran Khan and Ranveer Singh. So it’s probably Ranbir Kapoor. Also worked with Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra – so it rules out all these people.”

A viewer pointd out, “And Ranbir is known to fat shame. He did that to his pregnant wife, what else can you expect from him.”

“I remember this, there was a story few years ago where Ranbir felt like Sonashki looked older than him and refused a movie with her. Like that man sucks, but karma came here because man is aging so badly, he now looks an uncle married to a young woman. Sonashki is stunning. Screw him with his failing hairline, alcoholic face and dead eyes. He could now play her father,” another commented.

Take a look at the thread below:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for his role as Lord Ram in Ramayana. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, is basking on the huge success of Heeramandi.

