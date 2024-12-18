Sonakshi Sinha recently took the internet by storm when she openly called out Mukesh Khanna. She lashed out at the Shaktimaan actor for questioning her upbringing after she had failed to answer a question about Ramayana in an earlier season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Mukesh Khanna has now responded to Sonakshi’s comments, saying he had no malicious intentions. The actor added that he wanted to highlight how the young generation’s knowledge is limited to technology.

Mukesh Khanna Reacts After Sonakshi Sinha Lashes Out at Him on Instagram

Mukesh Khanna reacted to Sonakshi Sinha’s social media outrage in an interview with News9. The actor said he knew what he was doing when he took the actress’ name, but he was not trying to malign her image.

“I am surprised she took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonizing her by taking her name from that incident in the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati show. But I had no malicious intention to malign her or her father, my senior, and I have a very cordial relationship with him,” he said.

He then explained that by quoting Sonakshi’s example, he wanted to express how today’s generation has ‘become slaves to Google.’ Mukesh said, “I intended to react to today’s generation, called ‘Genz’ by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones.”

“Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on YouTube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case before me of her which I could use to teach others. Fathers, sons, daughters,” the actor concluded.

Sonakshi had posted a story on Instagram slamming Mukesh for his repeated comments on her upbringing. The actress appeared in Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2019 but could not answer a question about Ramayana.

Sonakshi explained in her Instagram story that she had blacked out during the show and, hence, could not get the answer right, but Mukesh started using the incident to comment on how she had been raised.

“Let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious,” Sonakshi wrote.

