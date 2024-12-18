As the two team up for a film, prepare to witness the never-before-seen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri! Master filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is helming the action thriller.

Tentatively titled Arjun Ustara, the film will revolve around a gangster based in the 1990s. The makers have revealed when the project will go on the floors and announced its release date.

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri to Star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara

Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling the film is bankrolling the film. The cast will begin shooting for the project on January 6th, 2025, and the movie will hit the screens on December 5th, 2025. Besides Shahid and Triptii, it also stars Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

Nadiadwala’s Grandson officially announced the film with a post on social media, writing, “#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! 🎬🔥 A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025 🎬🔥Film releasing on 5th December 2025.”

As per reports, the movie will either be titled Arjun Ustara or Evil. The production crew is now building an elaborate set in Mumbai to create the feel of the 1990s. A day before the announcement, Shahid took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he will play a gangster soon.

“Prep time…Naya saal naya maal…ext character, next film what can I do that I haven’t before…lost in the woods…DEVA was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble…who will this new guy be…No friggin clue so far. But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within…Sliding into the edgy, nasty gangster ’90s,” he wrote.

The Film Marks the Fourth Collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj

The dynamic duo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj previously gave superhits in the form of Kaminey in 2009 and Haider in 2014. However, their third collaboration, Rangoon (2017), could have met the expectations.

With Arjun Ustara, the actor and director will look forward to creating magic on screen again. The film will also showcase the fresh pairing of Shahid and Triptii. Meanwhile, Shahid will soon be seen in Deva opposite Pooja Hegde. The film will be released on January 31st, 2025.

