Salman Khan recently appeared in theaters with a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. Fans of Bhaijaan will once again witness their favorite star in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Baby John. The film’s trailer confirmed that Salman will have a cameo in it. Meanwhile, Jawan director Atlee has recently confirmed a significant collaboration with Salman Khan for Atlee 6.

Atlee Confirms Collaboration with Salman Khan for A6

In a recent conversation with PinkVilla, Atlee confirmed that Salman Khan will be part of the cast for Atlee 6. The director confirmed this when asked about the speculation regarding the Salman-Atlee collaboration. Atlee stated, “Definitely, I will surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes.” This means the speculation is accurate, and the Bigg Boss host will be part of Atlee’s sixth movie.

Additionally, the Jawan director continues to generate buzz for the cast. He added, “But you are going to be surprised. I’m not being pompous, but it will be our country’s proudest film. We want a lot of blessings; pray for us. The casting is on the edge and will happen in a few weeks. We will have the best announcement coming soon to you all.”

This indicates that Atlee may have more surprises planned for the A6 cast, even after Salman joins.

How Much Preparation Has Been Done So Far for Atlee’s A6?

In the same conversation, the director also confirmed the current stage of preparations for A6. He stated, “A6 consumes a lot of time and energy. We have almost finished the script and are in the prep stage. Soon, a bang-on announcement will happen with God’s blessing.”

This signifies that we only have to wait a few more months, and 2025 will indeed be the year to witness a significant announcement of the Atlee-Salman Khan collaboration.

Varun Dhawan Shares His Excitement for Atlee’s A6 Project

Varun Dhawan is lined up for the theatrical release of Baby John, which is set to take place on December 25, 2024. When Atlee spoke about project A6, the Bhediya actor also shared his excitement about the mega project. Varun stated, “It’s going to be out of this world; people don’t know what will hit them. I have heard a little bit of visualization. It’s unbelievable what he is putting together. He is working relentlessly, quietly, and humbly.”

This shows that Atlee and Salman Khan’s project A6 can blow fans’ minds. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming months and whether the Atlee 6 announcement will get a massive response from the audience.

