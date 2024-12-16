Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi were reportedly in a relationship between 2003 and 2004 after they fell in love on the sets of their film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. Their relationship was also intensely scrutinized, especially after Vivek held his infamous press conference, hurling several allegations against Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan. However, did you know that Aishwarya had taken Vivek along at the Cannes Film Festival shortly after the latter had held the press conference against Salman? A throwback video on Reddit is just the proof of the same.

The particular video features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanied by her mother, Brinda Rai, and Vivek Oberoi. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress looks resplendent in a sleeveless golden shimmery gown, her hair tied to a neat bun, and some gorgeous accessories. However, the highlight of the video was that Vivek allowed Aishwarya to pose for the paparazzi alone, after which she gestured for him to join her. There were also some speculations that all was not well between the duo after the Shootout At Lokhandwala actor’s press conference. However, their public appearance in Cannes together also shut down these rumors.

Meanwhile, talking about Vivek Oberoi’s press conference against Salman Khan in April 2003, the actor alleged that the superstar used to call and threaten him incessantly after he started a romantic relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He furthermore alleged that the Dabangg actor used foul language while talking to him. Vivek had later revealed in the show, Koffee With Karan, that this led to a lot of media bashing for him and many members of the film fraternity distancing away from him.

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan separated in 2004. Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. At the same time, Vivek tied the knot with Priyanka Alva in October 2010.

