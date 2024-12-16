Keerthy Suresh has been recently in the news for two reasons – her beautiful wedding to Antony Thattil, whose pictures are all over the internet, and her upcoming Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. The actress won a National Award for Mahanati, which was directed by Nag Ashwin.

Mahanati’s Link To Bollywood

For those who did not know, Mahanati also had a link to Bollywood. The film was a biopic on the famous South Indian actress Savitri, who was married to Gemini Ganesan, who was Rekha’s father! The film in fact, had a few scenes from the legendary actress’s childhood!

Yes, you read that right! Keerthy Suresh played Rekha’s step mother on-screen. For the unversed, Rekha‘s mother Pushpavalli was in a relationship with Gemini Ganesan before he married Savitri. Gemini and Pushpavalli had two daughters – Rekha and Radha.

The Deleted Mahanati Scene

While Mahanati was elaborately based on Savitri and Gemini Ganesan’s wife the film also had a scene that had a young Rekha, trying to validate her existence as Gemini Ganesan’s father when Savitri, decides to help the little girl and unite the father and the daughter.

The scene was deleted from the film but went viral after it was dropped online. It had Gemini Ganesan, played by Dulquer Salmaan, unite with a young Rekha after Savitri, played by Keerthy Suresh, invites Rekha, her sister Radha, and Pushpavalli to her home.

At her father’s home, Rekha meets her stepmother Savitri and her step-sisters as well. Recently, during her appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rekha talked about her father and how she feels his presence around her every time.

Talking the online scene from Keerthy Suresh‘s Mahanati went viral when it was dropped 6 years ago and has garnered a surprising 12 million views over time. The film is available on Prime Video in all South Indian languages. Check out the scene here.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rekha Roasted Her Partner, “Can’t Have Late Nights…He Drinks His Glass Of Milk” – No, It Is Not Who You Think!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News