When Rekha Roasted Her Partner, "Can't Have Late Nights...He Drinks His Glass Of Milk"

Rekha is one of the most loved superstars in Indian cinema. As much as the actress is celebrated for her work, she has been under constant scrutiny for one of the most hushed chapters of her life – Amitabh Bachchan. A lot has been said and not said about this chapter.

In one of her interviews, the actress went all chirpy and discussed her relationship and then partner at length. While she roasted him for being a Mumma’s boy, she even talked about how they don’t spend enough time. And no, this partner is not who you are thinking about.

However, apart from Big B, the Umraao Jaan actress had a certain past, including a lot of pasts, including Vinod Mehra, an industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal. While there are some known names, there have been many more, names that you might not know, but were a part of Rekha’s life.

Many people do not know, but the Silsila actress once upon a time used to date actor Kiran Kumar. Yes, the same actor who did not let Shilpa Shetty marry Suniel Shetty in Dhadkan!

So it was in the era of 1975, when Rekha was dating Kiran Kumar. In one of her quirky interviews with the magazine Stardust in 1975 the actress roasted her partner. When asked about one thing she did not like in her partner, the actress said, “We can never have late nights out together. He’s so particular about reaching home at ten sharp – to drink his glass of milk. His ‘dutiful son’ devotion really bugs me. Haven’t I had enough of mama’s boys.”

When Kiran was asked about the same, he confessed, “I hate her when she imitates my ex-girlfriend’s voice and calls me on the phone. And then when I am sweet to her – for courtesy’s sake, yaar – she gets mad.”

Rekha and Kiran Kumar dated briefly, but the actor did not stand up to the Umraao Jaan actress after his father, Jeevan, and his family objected to their relationship. The two called it quits.

