It was probably one of the darkest days in the history of India when Indira Gandhi was shot dead by her bodyguard on October 31, 1984. What happened next was unbelievable as the entire country was engulfed in Sikh Riots. However, something else happened that involved the Gandhi family’s closest friend Amitabh Bachchan!

When Amitabh Bachchan Was Summoned!

The Coolie superstar was very close to the Nehru-Gandhi family and friends with Indira Gandhi’s sons Sanjay & Rajiv Gandhi. Many years after the former Prime Minister’s killing, Big B, received a summon by a court in the United States!

The summon was allegedly over a controversial statement that was given by Amitabh Bachchan following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her bodyguard. The petition was filed by a US-based human rights group. However, the Pandora’s box was opened in 2011.

Amitabh Bachchan Shouted “Khoon Ke Badle Khoon” – Eye Witness

In 2011, an eyewitness of the 1984 Sikh riots, Jagdish Kaur, in a statement quoted by TOI, said, “I watched live relay on Doordarshan and saw Amitabh Bachchan raising his arm and shouting the slogan ‘khun ka badla khun sae lenge’ (Blood for blood) two times.”

A case was lodged against the superstar in Australia apart from the US Summon. However, the superstar pleaded innocence and was not guilty every time. He even recorded a statement with the CBI later detailing everything that happened on the day Indira Gandhi passed and thereafter! Kaur further asserted, “I wonder why no one in India lodged a case against Amitabh Bachchan for provoking the killing of Sikhs?”

“Wild, Irresponsible” – Big B

Later, the Silsila superstar, in his official statement, refuted the claims and said, “Wild, irresponsible and most unfounded allegations, by certain sections of the Sikh community, about my involvement in the inciting of violence against them during the most unfortunate Sikh riots of 1984 have caused me acute agony. The Nehru-Gandhi family and our family have old ties from our city of origin, Allahabad. We have been together in each other’s hour of grief and joy, but to allege that I was a part of the crowd that incited them to raise anti-Sikh slogans is a preposterous and blatant lie.”

As per a report by India Today, in another case of the Sikh Riots of 1984, Amitabh Bachchan admitted to CBI that he rushed to Indira Gandhi’s residence and was in Delhi the day the former Prime Minister was assassinated. He even visited her in AIIMS and attended her funeral.

