We recently learned about Amitabh Bachchan’s 3160 crore net worth seeing a considerable drop after he decided to gift the 60-crore marvel Prateeksha, his 16,840 sq ft bungalow, which has been a place of importance for the multitude of fans who have worshipped him for years, to his daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.

Now that we know about this, the moment when Amitabh revealed how Abhishek Bachchan won’t ever be his solo heir and that he would only get a certain percentage of the same. With the 60-crore piece of art going to sister Shweta’s kismet, netizens have started talking about the 3000 crore+ division between the kids.

Big B is known for speaking his heart out, and it was one such conversation when he opened up about Jr B not getting the entire share of his property, which sent netizens into a guessing spree of who’ll get what.

You’ll be lying if you’ve never thought about how the ‘bantwara’ in royal families work. If you love Succession and hate talking about this, then you’re probably right, but let’s take a look at what Mr. Big AB talked about Mr. Jr AB.

As per a report on ABP Live, Amitabh Bachchan had once revealed that he’ll equally divide his entire property amongst his son Abhishek Bachchan & daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. Knowing his love for both his kids, this should come as a surprise to any of us.

That means both the kids will get around 1600 crore of Papa Bachchan’s net worth as of now. So, how will that look if we add it to their current net worth? Abhishek Bachchan‘s 280 crore will witness a 564% jump to 1860 crore, and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda’s 110 crore current net worth (minus the 60-crore Bungalow) would see a crazy uprise of 1436% with 1690 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently 590% higher than Sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, but the changes in her share will make her net worth witness 104% compared to ARB. Even Abhishek Bachchan’s net worth will get a 124% jump compared to his wife.

