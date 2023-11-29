Karan Johar’s much-loved film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has been the talk of the town since morning for all the wrong reasons. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others, had a successful run at the box office. After making and breaking records with its stupendous collection, it’s now in the news owing to its luxurious white bungalow shown as Randhawa Paradise in the film.

As seen in the film, the house, which has a massive lawn with large glass doors, was not a created one, but it actually exists in Noida. Now, an unfortunate incident has occurred at the lavish house, and it’s been making headlines.

In the shocking turn of events, a man was shot dead inside the Greater Noida farmhouse where Karan Johar’s film was shot. He was 55-year-old namely Ashok Yadav. The man in question was at the bungalow to attend the wedding, and there he was shot dead by his son’s father-in-law, as per a police report. Deputy commissioner of police, Suniti, identified the deceased as Ashok Yadav, a resident of Sector 51. Reportedly, the onscreen Randhawa mansion is priced at a whopping Rs 19-29 crore, as per the builder’s website.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Suniti told the media, “The wedding was held at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West and it was there that Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad, allegedly shot Ashok dead around 9.30pm on Monday. Ashok’s son and Shekhar’s daughter were going through a divorce because of which the two families were in conflict. Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar and Ashok had an altercation following which Shekhar shot Ashok twice in the head. There was utter chaos at the venue following the shooting and, in the melee, Shekhar managed to escape. Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar used a licensed revolver for the attack.”

For those who don’t know, the plot of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s love story and the clashes between their very different families.

This a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

