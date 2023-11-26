Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to launch an attack on her colleagues in the industry. Time and again, we have seen the Queen actress calling out Karan Johar for being the flag bearer of nepotism while Alia Bhatt as KJo’s puppet. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when she called out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s fans for calling them the ‘young kids of the generation’ at the age of 37 and 27, respectively.

While scrolling through YouTube, we recently came across an old video of the actress taking a jibe at them for being called ‘young stars.’ She compared them to her parents, who were married and had kids at their age. Scroll down for the video.

In the video, Kangana Ranaut is heard saying, “What is this thing of calling them young? Ranbir Kapoor is 37 years old. He’s the young kid of the generation. My father was a middle-aged man at that time. Alia Bhatt just turned 27. My mother had 3 children at 27. What is young thing, “unko nahi pata woh bacche hain. Bacche hain ke dumb hain.” You can’t get away with this.” The clip is three years old and has recently resurfaced on the web.

Commenting on the video, a section of social media users hailed the actress for speaking her mind, and others trolled Kangana Ranaut for her statement. A user wrote, “If someone else talked about her this way, she’d be offended,” while another said, “And what is thing of calling “Anti Nationals” to those who are disliking Tejas and announcing India’s Independence in the year 2014 at the age of 36 years??”

A third netizen commented, “Kangana Ranaut a professional actress and a professional chuglibaaz.” Another slammed her supporters and said, “Its not brutal honesty… Its Insecurity. Inferiority complex.”

A fifth one said, “Wait wait she’s the one with 4 people in movie theatre and just earned 4000 something for her movies?” “Kangana have problem with nepotism but she kept her sister as her manager. Hypocrisy is at its peak.”

“i wish sometimes someone should give her the taste of her own medicine she would’ve tweet bout it. she wouldn’t enjoy when if it’s hit back at her in style,” read another comment.

For some time, Kangana Ranaut was subjected to criticism and bad reviews for her last released film, Tejas. On the work front, she now has Emergency in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the mega release of Animal, that’s already roaring at the box offices ahead of its release on December 1.

Must Read: Animal Ticket Prices Drop To The Lowest! Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Reach Every Corner With Its Affordable Rates

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News