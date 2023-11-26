Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal has created an uproar on social media and excitement amongst fans ever since its official trailer was dropped online. Co-starring Bobby Deol, in his never-seen-before avatar, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and others, it is helmed by the controversial director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 1, will face a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. Amid all the buzz around the film, the British Board Of Film Classification (BBFC) has reviewed it and rated it 18.

Ahead of its release, ticket prices are soaring and touching the sky. We told you the rates are as staggering as Rs 2200 in metro-Politian Cities and as cheap as Rs 63.77 in Chennai and around Rs 100 in Kolkata. The action thriller, which has received an ‘Adult Certificate’ from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), has now been reviewed by BBFC. Scroll down to read in detail.

Taking to their official website, BBFC has rated Animal ‘18’ and called it a ‘strong blood violence’. The description of the film reads, “This dark Tamil language action drama charts a man’s relentless pursuit of twisted revenge at all costs. Fight scenes are sustained and gory, domestic abuse is thematic, and there are isolated moments of se*ual abuse.”

They have gone on to give Animal 5 points in violence and injury detail, 4 in language, se*ual violence and se*ual threat, 3 in s*x, threat and horror. Speaking about violence, the review reads, “A man uses a knife to saw at another’s throat. A man uses meat cleavers to murder two prisoners. There is a frenzied stabbing. There are several scenes of domestic abuse in which men strike, humiliate, coerce and manipulate women and children. Fight scenes – in which guns, blades, and fists are used – are sustained and bloody.”

Further giving a major spoiler, the BBFC wrote that in Animal, “A bloodied murderer lies on top of his new wife in front of wedding guests. It is implied that he means to r*pe another woman. A man has s*x with a woman as a ruse to make her fall in love with him, following which he humiliates her.”

Well, after reading the same, it makes us wonder if Animal is on the lines of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous films Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, who were called out for their toxic masculinity and misogynistic plots. Only time will tell if it’s a typical Vanga film or not.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Revelation About Ranbir Kapoor Asking Her To ‘Wipe Off’ Her Lipstick Stirs A Controversy, Netizens Call Out RK Over His ‘Misogynistic’ Nature: “Very Kabir Singh That Sounded”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News