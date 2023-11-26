Animal Trailer has been loved and liked by one and all, and more than 71 million views in 24 hours are a testimony to this fact. However, as soon as the trailer was dropped and Ranbir Kapoor’s beast mode was unleashed, something else made its way to the meme factory secretly. It was none other than Rashmika Mandanna‘s character from the film.

Rashmika plays Ranbir’s wife in the gangster drama, and one of her dialogues is featured in the trailer. The only problem here was that no one could figure out the dialogue! Trust us, we aren’t even joking. But no one could figure out what she blabbered in those 5 – 6 seconds of screen time!

Until a user decoded that she was speaking a dialogue mixed with Hindi and English words that said, “Pyaar rog nahi jog hai, I really wish he died that day!” After this mystery was solved, the internet sparked a meme fest featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. Wait till you see them.

A user claimed that he had to watch the trailer 4 – 5 times when there were no subtitles! Yes, we would not question it; the dialogue delivery is actually so bad. In fact, it is one of the worst this decade must have seen. A user commented, “While you were all struggling to decode Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal dialogue, here, I heard it very inappropriately.”

Cheers to Rashmika for ruining Hindi and English in 5 seconds. Not an easy job to do. pic.twitter.com/mzWlL3xgSv — Megamind (@Megamind_MP) November 24, 2023

And of course, no meme fest is complete without Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty’s trio dropping in!

Everyone to Rashmika after nobody understands what she really said in the trailer #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/VpxMbP74dL — Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) November 24, 2023

Check out this clever Munnabhai – Ranbir Kapoor – Sanjay Dutt connect!

*Rashmika delivers a dialogue*

Fans to Ranbir: pic.twitter.com/JmacabAlTU — 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) November 24, 2023

And there were comparisons that were more absurd than Rashmika Mandanna’s dialogue delivery.

Rashmika Mandanna’s dialogue in #AnimalMovie decrypted successfully. She is saying “Ranveer Singh was better choice for this role, shame, you should die! She spoke this in Kiliki language spoken by Kalakeya in Bahubali. Proofs👇👇pic.twitter.com/Obv9BdnWSI pic.twitter.com/P4zfcnVQkD — circuit⚡️ (@CircuitBoleTo) November 24, 2023

And finally, there was a Jethalal reference as well.

kya badbada rahi bc ye Daya bhabhi ke tarah 😭 https://t.co/wyZA18Orym pic.twitter.com/eXOOhetgWY — Chango Tarlie 🦉 (@owl_corner) November 23, 2023

Only reference missing in this meme is CID’s Daya pata lagaao! So we added it from outside.

Even a Reddit thread had a hilarious discussion over Rashmika Mandanna’s dialogue. A user wrote, “Yeh baat muh khol kr bhi boli jaa sakti thi!” Another comment read, “4 language mei movie Kar rahi Hai… Behen tuu ek mei hi karle par acche se karle!” A user thanked the OP for decoding the dialogue and wrote, “Thank you for saving the nation’s valuable time! In Modi’s voice Moye Moye.”

You can check out this hilarious discussion here.

For the unversed, Animal is releasing on December 1, and the film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga will enter into a box-office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

