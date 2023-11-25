Bollywood is ready for another big box office clash this year after the much-talked-about Gadar 2 and OMG battling it out. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur are ready to lock horns, and while a 40 – 45 crore or more as the opening number for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal drama is almost confirmed, speculated numbers around Meghna Gulzar’s biopic drama are still in consideration.

Sunny Deol confirmed recently that he insisted Akshay Kumar shift the release of his film, but Khiladi Kumar reasoned there was room and audience for both films. We feel the Animal Vs Sam Bahadur clash is also going the same way, as both films are generating curiosity and being appreciated already.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are both being loved in their upcoming avatars, their films have been ranking high on the anticipation meter of IMDb as well. The Shamshera actor’s gangster drama is total mass, while the Masaan actor’s biopic film is an absolute class. So, obviously, the target audiences for both films have a distinct classification.

This year, even Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have proved that two films with totally different target audiences can co-exist and share success. While OMG 2 and Gadar 2 also had different sets of audiences, which was the prime reason for both films to succeed, Animal and Sam Bahadur’s box office clash also seem ready to repeat history.

As the two films gear up for a December 1 super clash, here is a look back at films that were both winners.

1. Sholay Vs Jai Santoshi Maa (1975)

Both these films were released on the most unexpected date ever – August 15, 1975! It was a time when holiday weekends did not matter much. Both the films had an entirely different target audience. While Sholay collected 15.5 crore at the Box Office, Jai Santoshi Maa earned 5 crore. Both claim the well-deserved blockbuster tag!

Sholay was the highest-grosser of the year, and Jai Santoshi Maa followed the cult classic at number 2.

2. Dil Vs Ghayal (1990)

Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s romantic drama clashed at the box office with Sunny Deol’s and Rajkumar Santoshi’s action drama, as both films were released on June 22, 1990. Dil collected 11 crore, turning the highest grosser of the year, followed by Ghayal’s 10 crore box office collection! Both films were super hits.

3. Raja Hindustani Vs Ghatak (1997)

Another superhit box office clash happened on November 15, 1996, with Aamir Khan’s Raja Hindustani and Sunny Deol’s Ghatak. While Dharmesh Darshan’s romantic drama with 45.5 crore was a blockbuster and also the HGOTY, Rajkumar Santoshi’s action thriller collected 15.75 crore and was a super hit.

4. Welcome Vs Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Akshay Kumar’s comedy film clashed with Aamir Khan‘s brilliant social drama. Both were released on December 21, 2017, and while Welcome collected 71.25 crore and was the second highest-grosser that year, Taare Zameen Par earned 62.5 crore.

5. Jab Tak Hai Jaan Vs Son Of Sardaar (2012)

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn had a fallout and cold war of sorts with their films that were released on November 13, 2012. Since it was Diwali, both the films got an audience. JTHJ collected 120.65 crore, and Son of Sardaar earned 105.03 crore, the former being a superhit and the latter a hit!

6. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Vs Shivaay (2016)

Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn washed each other’s dirty linen in public after not being able to avert this Diwali clash of 2016. Despite the public fallout, ADHM, being the relationship drama, collected 112.5 crore, while the action thriller Shivaay earned 100.5 crore!

7. Raees Vs Kaabil (2017)

Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan had a cold war of sorts as their films Raees and Kaabil clashed on the Republic Day weekend of 2017. While Raees collected 139.21 crore and was a hit, Kaabil earned 126.85 crore, despite both films having a similar set of audiences.

8. Mission Mangal Vs Batla House (2019)

It was on August 15, 2019, that Akshay Kumar and John Abraham clashed at the box office, and since the two films were totally different in terms of theme, they both succeeded, with Mission Mangal collecting 200.16 crore and Batla House missing the 100 crore mark and earning 97.18 crore.

9. Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 this year has been one of the most successful and most profitable films, despite clashing. While Gadar 2 collected 525.50 crore, the latter has collected 150 crore. Both films are superhits.

10. Bajrangi Bhaijaan Vs Baahubali 1: The Beginning.

One of the most special box office clashes that need a very special mention was Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which experienced an unexpected clash not on the same date but a week later with Baahubali 1: The Beginning. Both films were released in July 2015, and “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara?” took over the nation.

Still, Salman Khan’s Kabir Khan film survived the storm with a collection of 320.24 crore and a blockbuster tag. Baahubali collected 120 crore in Hindi and was a super hit.

