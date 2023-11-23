Animal Box Office Collection (Expectation) Vs Ranbir Kapoor's BO Report Card: Taking A Look At RK's 'Number-High' Performances: From Highest Grosser Sanju To Brahmastra's Highest Opening Day!

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to unleash his beast mode, and trade experts expect a major rampage with Animal’s box office collection. The film is expected to open in the range of 40 crore to 50 crore on the opening day in India, and if all goes well, it could well be another 500 crore grosser of the year. The film might also create a stir worldwide, matching Pathaan’s 402 crore and Jawan’s 385.97 crore collection overseas.

Ranbir Kapoor has not been a sure-shot box office star. His number journey has been unexpectedly surprising, with films turning into disasters and films delivering some of the biggest opening numbers despite being glops.

Tapping into the Shamshera star’s unexpected performances, one cannot imagine the numbers he has registered at the box office. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama is displaying all the potential to create some new records, we thought of revisiting Ranbir Kapoor’s individual number highs at the box office.

Here’s looking back at Ranbir Kapoor’s box office report card from his highest grosser to his highest opening day number.

1. Highest Grosser – 341.22 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s career’s highest has been Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. The film was Sanjay Dutt’s biopic tracing the highs and lows of the superstar’s career. Ranbir transformed into the Leo actor so beautifully that one couldn’t dissect him from Baba. The film, despite getting a lot of criticism for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt‘s image, collected 341.22 crore at the box office.

2. Highest Opening Day Box Office Collection – 37 Crore

RK’s Animal Box Office Day 1 collection is definitely going to surpass his highest opening day, which was registered by Brahmastra. The film, also starring Alia Bhatt, collected 37 crore on the opening day.

3. Highest Weekend Box Office Collection – 122 Crore

While Sanju has been the highest grosser of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, Brahmastra registered an opening weekend box office collection of 122 crores, superseding Sanju’s 120 crore. Animal must target this record.

4. Highest Week One Box Office Collection – 202.51 Crore

Brahmastra, despite collecting the highest weekend in Ranbir Kapoor’s career, could not beat Sanju’s one-week box office collection, which registered 202.52 crore and probably was the fastest entry to the 200 crore club in his entire career.

5. Highest Single Day Collection – 46.71 Crore

If Animal’s box office collection on the opening day registers numbers below 45 crore, then it might not be an achievement. However, if it collects in the range of 50 crore in any of the first three to four days, it might beat Sanju’s highest day box office collection record. The film collected 46.71 crore on the third day (Sunday).

6. Highest Worldwide Grosser – 541.76 Crore

Animal Box Office collection might give Ranbir Kapoor the highest-grossing film of his career (worldwide), beating Sanju. To date, it is the Rajkumar Hirani film with 541.76 crore worldwide box office collection.

For the unversed, Animal is ready to release on December 1 and stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna with Ranbir Kapoor.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

