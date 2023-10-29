Alia Bhatt has proved her superstar status with critically acclaimed projects like Highway, Darlings, Dear Zindagi, and Raazi, among many others. She was bestowed with the Best Actress honor for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards recently, further affirming her immaculate acting prowess. But before achieving it all, Alia was known for her nonchalant attitude and just spoke her mind without giving it too much thought.

During the promotion of her debut film Student of the Year, Alia visited Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss set with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra – both of who also stepped into the showbiz with the Karan Johar directorial. With her appearance on the reality show, Alia, 19, won many hearts but also sent the audience into a laughter riot with her innocent answers to Salman Khan’s questions. Looking seemingly nervous in front of the Bollywood biggie, Alia went on to call Sidharth and Varun’s body ‘yummy’, leaving the host and her co-stars in disbelief. Scroll below to check out the adorable video.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra made a dazzling debut with the 2012 film ‘Student Of The Year’. A commercial success, the film introduced three of its finest talents of Bollywood to the audience.

Alia Bhatt, who was all of 19 back then, often went on to give bizarre statements (remember she said Prithviraj Chauhan was the President of India on Koffee With Karan?), courting many controversies. When she appeared on Bigg Boss 6, host Salman Khan asked her between Sidharth and Varun, whose physique does she like more? Alia was perplexed by his question but managed to answer it well without picking one of the two co-stars’ names. Instead, she showered praises on both the actors and said, “Sidharth ki bahut athletic qism kii body hai… Varun kii body is more like body-builder typed.” She further added, “Dono ko shirt ke bina workout karte hue dekha hai maine… toh… dono kii body bahut hi yummy hai.” When Salman further asked, “Ripped kaun hai zyada?”, Alia replied, “Wo maine dono ko bahut dinon se dekha nahi hai.”

After the massive success of SOTY, Alia went on to work with Varun on multiple projects, including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Kalank (2019). Meanwhile, she featured with Sidharth Malhotra in Kapoor & Sons (2016). For the unversed, Alia and Sidharth also dated for a year before breaking up in 2017.

