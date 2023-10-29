Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share an amazing bond on-screen and off-screen. The duo – who will soon be seen locking horns in YRF’s upcoming spy film Tiger Vs Pathaan (Eid 2025) have been by each other’s side through almost all their ups and downs. In fact, there was a time when SRK even took SK’s marriage proposal to a girl’s house.

We aren’t making this up. An old video from the reality show, Dus Ka Dham is going viral on Reddit, and it sees Salman interacting with Shah Rukh, and Rani Mukerji was also present. Doing a fun chit-chat session, the ‘Jawan’ actor opened up about wanting Salman to get married and the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ revealing he also went a step ahead in trying to make it happen. Read on to know all they said and fan’s reaction to it.

The video begins with Salman Khan asking, “Mere shaadi se tumhara kya fyada?” To which Shah Rukh Khan responds, “Main genuinely bol raha hun, meri dili tamannah hai. Aur mujhe malum hai ki mujhe aese sawal tumse nahi karne chahuye because sabhi tumse puchte hain – yeh joh press wale hai ya jo bahar ke log hain…”

On being interrupted by Rani Mukerji saying, “I think aap ko haq hai puchne ka kyuki aap ke sabse purane dost ho,” Shah Rukh Khan simply said, “100%.” He then continued, “Main chahta tha ki yeh shaadi kare, main chahta hun ki yeh shaadi kare…” Interrupting him, Salman Khan reveals, “Chahte bhi the. Ek baar leke bhi gaye the (rishta).”

This revelation led to all three stars showing off their pearly white as SRK and Salman also turned shy, remembering the incident. After a moment, the ‘Jawan’ actor said, “But main batau kya iska jo behavior hai na woh thik nahi hai. Iska jo behaviour hai na maine bahut closely study kiya hai…” before reprimanding the ‘Tiger 3’ actor and the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress for fooling on stage.

While this interaction is super cute, it’s Rani Mukerji asking, “Actually hum bol sakte hai kaha ke le gaye the (rishta)?” in response to Shah Rukh Khan taking Salman Khan’s proposal to a girl’s house that’s caught our attention. Especially given Salman’s quick “Na” and comical expression. Check out the video here:

Reacting to the video, one Redditor replied, “It is Juhi not aishwarya otherwise Rani wouldn’t say about telling the person’s name.”

Another added, “SRK blushing with Salman laughing so much makes me really curious to know what actually happened lmao 😂”

A third commented, “I think SRK went to juhi with Salman’s proposal.”

A fourth noted, “A lot of people are saying either Aishwarya or Juhi My question is if he actually went there with a marriage proposal, why would Rani even suggest revealing the details on the show? 😅”

Another commented, “And later he accused the same rishta leke jaane wale SRK of having an affair with Ash. 😆” To which a Redditor joked, “Lol I think that’s why Rani and Salman are giggling because Bhoi is hinting at that.”

A sixth – giving a detailed explanation, noted, “Aishwarya. It was a well known gossip back in the day that SRK and Gauri went to the Rais with Salman’s rishta.” They added, “People saying Juhi..lol ! He had a crush on her.. but never pursued her seriously. Ya’ll too young to remember gossip from those days. SRK and Gauri went to Ash’s house with Salman’s rishta. Didn’t go down well with Mr Rai. Salman later misbehaved with her father.. that and his abusive ways with Ash is what SRK refers to when he says his behavior wasn’t correct.”

Another simply wondered, “Which actress they are talking about Aish or Juhi. Can someone confirm.”

What do you think of this Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan revelation? Who do you think the lady was?

