Rohit Shetty is back again with the next installment of his first cop world film. As he gears up to shoot for Singham Again, the third installment in the franchise, he has also introduced two new cops who will have glimpses in the Ajay Devgn – Kareena Kapoor Khan-led film before they all come together for a bigger Cop-Universe film.

Once upon a time, there were very wild theories and rumors around Shetty trying to pitch a crossover film with Mardaani and Singham. This rumor, however, seemed to be fan-made since it sprung out of nowhere and fizzled out soon. The idea would have been very interesting, though.

However, when Rani Mukerji was promoting her cop film Mardaani, she obviously was asked about Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, and the actress had a lot to say. In fact, she compared her cop world to Rohit Shetty & Salman Khan’s cop worlds and pointed out the stark differences in all.

Talking to Peeping Moon, the actress took hard digs at Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and said, “I don’t know if Shivani Shivaji Roy has a place in Rohit’s cop universe. Mardaani, as a franchise, talks about real-life cops and is a realistic take on how crimes are handled in our country. Rohit’s cop universe has larger-than-life cops. My character is probably more grounded””

Rani Mukerji also claimed that her Shivani Shivaji Roy from Mardaani is a woman and hence way different from Ajay Devgn’s Singham, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Dabangg for that matter. She believed that police officers are doing real jobs and they should be presented in the same manner – the professional and methodical way.

Coming to Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, it has introduced a new female cop, Shakti Shetty, who will be played by Deepika Padukone and will have a glimpse in Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again along with Tiger Shroff (a new cop in the Universe), Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty, a few years ago was also reportedly planning a Dabangg x Singham crossover with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. He was even working on the same after Bhaijaan promised him to be a part of this larger-than-life cop Universe. But the buzz died soon, and Shetty announced Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. But does the film stay or not? You can find out more dope on the same here.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Slammed Exes Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor For Dissing Him On Koffee With Karan Couch: “I Wasn’t That Hurt…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News