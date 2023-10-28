Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making news since the former’s interview on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Ananya and Aditya are touted to be dating and they have been spotted in and around Mumbai on various dinner dates. The two were also spotted in Europe, chilling and having a fun time together. While we wonder about their love story, the duo was recently spotted having a romantic moment on a dinner date. However, fans are not very happy!

Ananya Panday and Aditya’s latest video from their dinner date has left fans questioning the couple. In the video, we can see the couple twinning in black whilst on a date. While Aditya talks to someone at the restaurant, Ananya leans her head on his shoulder and then proceeds to hold his hand. The video went viral in no time.

Soon after, netizens started commenting on the Instagram video. One fan questioned Aditya and asked why he removed her hand, “He is not interested and took his hand from her,” while another wrote, “What is this? Did he Just takes his hands off from her?”

Another Ananya fan approved of the jodi and wrote, “He is soooo hot with ananya they look super cute.” Another fan wrote, “Two duffers together.”

Another netizen wrote, “Nahiiiii yeh nhi hosktaa…. he’s sooo sooo sooo hot!”

Recently, the duo had headed for a vacation to Europe. Pictures and videos of the couple soon made it to social media. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about his Portugal trip and said, “I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons, though. I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.”

When asked about his viral Portugal pictures with Ananya Panday, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor maintained that he has heard about the goss, but since he is not on social media, he didn’t come across the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

While Aditya has neither accepted nor denied his relationship with Ananya, their pictures and videos are proof that something is definitely cooking!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adi was last seen in Night Manager 2, and Ananya Panday was seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Must Read: Kriti Sanon Lives Up To Her ‘Thumkeshwari’ Title Embracing Ethnics In Red & White Saree, Proving She Was Born To Play ‘Janaki’ As She Radiates Timeless Elegance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News