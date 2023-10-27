Kriti Sanon’s latest pictures have us convinced that ‘Mimi’ songs ‘Param Sundari’ and ‘Thumkeshwari’ were an ode to her beauty. The actress is currently on a promotion spree for her film Ganapath, also starring Tiger Shroff. In between shooting, attending events, and giving interviews, Kriti is also letting her inner fashionista slay, serving timeless elegance in traditional fit as she keeps her style sense in line with the ongoing festive season.

Ms Sanon is currently on cloud nine. She was bestowed with the Best Actress honor for her role in Mimi at the recently concluded 69th National Film Awards ceremony. Kriti shared the award with Alia Bhatt – who bagged the top award for her film Gangubai Kathiwadi.

Kriti Sanon has been on a style spree, rocking classic casuals and s*xy bodycon fits. But our eyes have refused to see beyond her ethnic outfits, and we are taking a page out of her lookbook each time she turns up in traditional clothes.

Kriti has been keeping her style meter running, opting for gorgeous ethnic outfits one after the other. On Friday, she left the internet in awe of her mesmerizing beauty, proving once again why she was the perfect fit to portray the role of Janaki to Prabhas‘ Ram in Om Raut’s Adipurush. Her latest pick from the label Raw Mango was simply out of the world, and it has certainly inspired us to opt for more ethnic elegance.

Looking like an Indian dream, the actress opted for a white saree featuring bright red gerbera-shaped flowers with golden zaildar embroidery in the center. She paired the saree with a half-sleeve blouse with a v-shaped plunging neckline with a golden piping border. Kriti traditionally draped the saree, letting her pallu cascade down her right shoulder gracefully.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti went heavy with jewelry, accessorizing the look with a golden necklace featuring red stone that was teamed with gold bangles.

The actress’s make-up was kept soft aligning with the vibe of her look with peach eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and drawn eyebrows. Her expertly contoured cheeks complimented her peach-pink lipstick. Rosy cheek tint just added an edge to her glam game. She also added a tiny red bindi on her forehead.

Kriti left her center-parted wavy locks in an elegant manner, which perfectly framed her face, completing her enchanting look. You can check out below:

Don’t you think Kriti Sanon looks perfection in this super elegant saree? For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

