After a few quiet months owing to her extortion case controversy related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is back to basics, signing new projects and dropping hot shot photoshoots. Jacqueline recently graced the October spread of Filmfare and has taken to her Instagram to share some sizzling snaps that currently has the entire internet drooling. Scroll ahead for all the deets.

Jacqueline is one of the most gorgeous Bollywood actresses. An equal blend of sassy and classy, her bright sunshine smile coupled with her envious curves is a deadly combination one can simply not escape. Jackie is also a fashionista who has pioneered many trends, especially her formal fits are something that we look forward to seeing.

In case you had the slightest doubt about Jacqueline Fernandez’s sartorial choices, her recent black and white ensemble will have you believing otherwise. The ‘Housefull’ actress knows how to rock an outfit. No Caps. The actress’ wardrobe boasts an outfit for every occasion that is a total steal deal. And when she is not shooting meditating or going on pilgrimage, she is channeling her inner fashionista, making us all go gaga over her oh-so-hot bod.

Jacqueline Fernandez is one rare Bollywood gem who can carry any outfit with utmost ease. Be it traditional or bikinis, the actress can always make heads turn with her powerful choices. Her latest look in a micro mini skirt and cropped shirt has everyone drooling. Taking to her Instagram, Jacky shared some glamorous snaps from her photoshoot, but the one that had us swooning was the one in which she wore a cropped buttoned white shirt with a collared neckline and full sleeves. She teamed her stylish fit with a black micro mini skirt. The black-and-white ensemble perfectly fit her gorgeous curves, making her look like a hot boss babe who could rule the world.

The actress added to the chic vibes of her outfit with nude-toned make-up. Her winged eyeliners, mascara-laden lashes, and nude eyeshadow added a dreamy nuance to her look. Her cheeks were beautifully contoured which added an edge to the glam that was about to unfold. Then, the beaming highlighter came into the play which she further complimented with striking nude lips.

Jacqueline Fernandez is back in the game and how! Now, all we look forward to seeing is the diva rule the style sphere like she used to.

