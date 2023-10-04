Mika Singh recently took a dig at Jacqueline Fernandez on X, however, his tweet was soon deleted. Jacqueline Fernandez had shared a picture on Instagram featuring herself with Jean-Claude Van Damme. However, it was Mika Singh’s comment on her snap that drew netizens and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s attention.

Mika Singh had taken to the post and commented that Jacqueline looks way better with Jean-Claude Van Damme than with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This comment did not go down well with Sukesh who wrote the singer a letter from jail.

Sukesh, currently imprisoned at Mandoli Jail made his letter public via his lawyer Anant Malik. In the letter, Sukesh wrote, “Mika, I see what your trying to do, first here is the story, you are in capacity to comment on what’s good for Jacqueline, I got to know about your comment, look at yourself first, you are no good because at least I have nothing to hide it’s all in open, but you there is a lot of garbage that you have, especially about your conduct with women.”

“So ‘Mika’ it’s better you safeguard your respect and dignity, and stop poking your nose into other people’s lives, when yours’ itself stinks horribly. Next time you won’t get such advice my friend, there would be consequences, by your garbage being out in open and exposed, and a ton of law suits which would end you up in bankruptcy, I assure you that, Mr. #Mika Singh. Also to all those wonderful trollers, want to quote an old line from the film, Scarface, All of you are a bunch of cockroaches and you need people like me to point and tell, look, he is the ‘bad Guy’. You guys know how to hide, spread, hatred, negativity and jealousy,” the letter further read, according to a report by Free Press Journal.

“Guess what I am not like you, or have that problem as what I do, did is all in open, and have the guts to take it all head-on, and face it on my terms, so all the best, I don’t give a damn,” the alleged conman stated.

In the end, he addressed Jacqueline Fernandez as ‘Jackie my baby’ and wrote that he loves her like crazy and is missing the ‘Kick‘ actress. He also congratulated her on her upcoming Hollywood collab with Van Damme.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Lands In A Legal Trouble Over A Gaming App Betting Case As He Gets Summoned By ED? Tiger Shroff, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek & Others Under The Scanner Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News