Social media platforms lit up with excitement as actress Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted with international sensation Selena Gomez, Caro Franklin amongst other friends.

The intriguing rendezvous has left fans and followers speculating whether this encounter signifies a potential collaboration or simply a casual hangout among friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a candid snapshot circulating on social media, Jacqueline Fernandez, Selena Gomez, and Caro appeared to be sharing a light-hearted moment with other friends sparking speculations about about the nature of their meeting. The image quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans across the globe.

Sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez, an Indian actress known to be a pivotal part of blockbuster films, superhit song and dance numbers. Selena Gomez, a renowned American singer and actress, is a household name, while Caro Franklin, a close friend of Selena. This meet-up has ignited a flurry of speculation and excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting for any hint or announcement regarding a potential collaboration. Check Here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in ‘Fateh’ starring opposite Sonu Sood and the sequel of the biggest family entertainer – Welcome 3 titled as ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Asks “How Long Can You Keep The Pretence On?” As He Reflects On ‘Privileged’ Actors Trying To Behave Middle Class: “If Someone Isn’t Genuine…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News