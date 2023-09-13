After breaking records with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is now on to break another set of records with his latest film Jawan. The film is now headed for yet another milestone. The film, which was released on September 7, is inching close to the Rs 350-crore club in India.

Under the direction of Atlee, the action-packed thriller swiftly soared past the remarkable milestone of Rs 600 crore in global earnings within just one week of its release. This film has relentlessly broken numerous initial records for a Hindi-language film and shows no signs of losing momentum. Shah Rukh Khan starrer is determined to maintain its unstoppable pace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jawan’s success continued on Tuesday, adding an impressive 24 crores* to its Hindi version’s box office tally. The film is now in fierce competition with the record-breaking collections of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Gadar 2,’ as it achieves unprecedented numbers for a midweek working day. Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer has secured its position as the 8th highest-grossing film on the first Tuesday in Bollywood history.

Gadar 2 – 55.4 cr

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 30 cr

Kick – 28.89 cr

Simmba – 28.19 cr

War – 27.75 cr

Krrish 3 – 24.86 cr

Housefull 4 – 24.04 cr

Jawan (Hindi) – 24 cr

Dangal – 22.59 cr

Sanju – 22.1 cr

‘Jawan’ made its global theatrical debut on September 7, 2023, across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu markets. Directed by Atlee, this cinematic extravaganza boasts an ensemble cast featuring not only Shah Rukh Khan but also acclaimed actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone makes a memorable appearance in an extended cameo.

The film is a captivating commercial offering, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan‘s remarkable versatility as he takes on dual roles—an intelligence officer and a cunning thief. The production of ‘Jawan’ spanned various locations, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander, in his Bollywood debut as a solo composer, crafted the film’s captivating musical score.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed In ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ He Was Actually Driving To The Airport, Team Chose To Shoot It Into A Song & How Sonu Nigam Nailed It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News