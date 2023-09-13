While Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling millions of hearts for years, the Bollywood superstar is currently the King at the box office thanks to his last release Jawan. Fans are rushing to the theatres to witness the SRK magic. Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the King of Romance, is back again in his romantic avatar well-blended with actions. And, when we talk about Shah Rukh Khan and romance, we can’t afford to miss the songs of his films.

Ever since King Khan has made his debut, the songs have played a huge role in his career. Be it ‘Koi Na Koi Chahiye’ from his first film Deewana, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Sooraj Hua Madhyam’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ and so on and so forth, these superhit songs has largely influenced the actor’s career. But do you know who is Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite singer? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This revelation by Shah Rukh Khan took place during Mirchi Music Awards. When singer Sreerama Chandra on stage asked Shah Rukh Khan about his favourite singer and if he has ever dedicated any song of that singer for anyone, the ‘Pathaan‘ actor smiled and said, “Of course, there going to be so many people from Mohd. Rafi saab to Saigal saab to Kishore da and everyone…but I am going to tell you honestly…jaha tak meri samajh hai to hum Vegas me the, Subhas Ji (Subhash Ghai) ne mujhe ek new comer ka gaana sunaya jo shayad pehli baar mere liye gana gaa rahe the.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “Subhash Ji ne bola bahut achcha singer hai ladka aur yeh tumhare liye gaana ga raha hai and I remember humare pass waqt nahi tha us waqt aur hum shooting karne jaa rahe the aur main airport ja raha tha. To Subhash Ji ne kaha ki rehne de ladle tu fikar maat kar…hum airport jaate jaate hum gaana kar lenge. To wo jo poora gana hai humne shoot kiya hai actually mujhe airport chodte huye.”

Then he looked at Sonu Nigam, who was also present on stage and said, “And, if I am not mistaken it’s one of your first few songs and at that point in time I found his voice very different. Not like the great Sonu we know and mujhe shuru me aisa laga ki yeh kaisa awaz hai maine to suni nahi hai yeh kyunki humare liye jo gaate the wohi gaate the us waqt but till the time I got back to Mumbai the song was in stuck my head.”

Have a look:

King Khan concluded, “And, I will be honest a lot of the energy that I bring into my songs started from there…so I am a big Sonu fan and I am saying it genuinely.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his popular hit song “Yeh dil deewana” from the film Pardes. Earlier, Sonu Nigam had also spoken about this particular song and how it changed the course of his career. Sonu had once said, “No one discovered my originality till they heard ‘Yeh dil deewana’. I sang this song exactly how the director envisaged it, and both the song and film became a superhit, and I became the Sonu Nigam.”

So are you a Sonu Nigam fan too? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Advance Booking To Shatter Box Office Records Like Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Film In South India? Bhushan Kumar Declares, “We Want To Promote It Like Jawan…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News