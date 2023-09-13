Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Animal was supposed to release on August 11 and have a triple clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2. However, the film was postponed, and now producer Bhushan Kumar reveals the real reason for the film to get delayed was a lot of pending work. However, it was assumed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to avert the triple clash situation.

Seems like it was a good decision since Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 exploded at the Box Office, and even OMG 2 performed well. A third film could have been a suffocating situation for the number game. Now, the film is all set to release on December 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With hindi films making a thunderous comeback at the Box Office, producer Bhushan Kumar has a plan ready for Animal’s promotion, which would lead to a sure-shot hit at the Box Office. However, he did not shy away from admitting that he is going to follow the path intricately paved by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Bhushan Kumar admitted, “If you see the advance booking for ‘Jawan’ was huge in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets, which is the South market. My director, actors, and heroine are from the South.” For the unversed, Animal stars Rashmika Mandanna as the lead.

Bhushan Kumar has a well-strategised plan for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal after keenly observing Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s success. The producer asserted, “Animal is a pan-Indian film, so we are planning to do it in multiple languages, which is not just limited to dubbing in different languages. We want to promote it all over, like Jawan did.”

Bhushan Kumar also confirmed that the release date of the film is final, and there will be no further changes on that front. Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, & Tripti Dimri as the supporting cast. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film has already left the fans excited with its teaser and leaked looks.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Nana Patekar Take A Dig At Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan & Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 By Saying, “Kuch Ghinauni Filmein Humein Dekhne Ke Liye Majboor Kiya Jaa Raha Hai”?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News