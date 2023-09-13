Nana Patekar recently turned up to have a discussion with the media about the current lot of films at the trailer launch of his next film, The Vaccine War. While he addressed all the doubts regarding his absence from his well-known franchise, Welcome’s threequel, taking a brutal dig at the makers, he even took alleged digs at the current lot of films working like a wonder at the Box Office.

While talking about the changing trends of cinema and filmmaking, Nana took no time to blame the current lot of films, and while he didn’t mince his words blurting out the gospel truths, people felt he smartly took digs at the recent box office marvels Gadar 2 and Jawan.

For the unversed, both the films have been earning like monsters at the Box Office. While Gadar 2 had mixed reactions from the audience, it fed people the nostalgia from the first part, and Jawan’s action extravaganza left the audience spellbound. However, commenting on how films have changed these days, the actor had a lot to say!

The Welcome actor said, “(That) era of commercial and parallel cinema doesn’t exist anymore. After the advent of OTT, all the films got a platform. Toh parallel cinema ka daur raha nahin. Jo raha hai woh yeh hai ki aap kaunsa thought rakhte hai. Nowadays, certain kinds of films are becoming hits. Recently, a film became a huge hit. I went to watch it. Main woh film poori dekh nahin paa raha tha. Lekin woh film bahut chal rahi hai. Since it has worked, I feel that we’ll repeatedly make such films and compel viewers to like such films.”

While people made wild guesses if Nana Patekar took this dig at Gadar 2 or Jawan, his next subtle dig seemed like a take on Gadar 2 as well. The actor said, “Ab main actor hoon, kal ko main apne bete ko actor banana chahta hun, chaahe uski aukaat ho naa ho. Lekin main thopna chahta hun aapke upar. Ek film gir jaayegi, phir do aur aise karke 10 filmein hongi, jiske baad buraaiyaan aapko kam dikhne lagengi. Aur phir aap use apnaane lagenge. kuch aisi ghinauni filmein bhi hain jinhe humein dekhne ke liye majboor kiya jaata hai.”

Nana Patekar will next be seen in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. He also took sarcastic jibes at Welcome 3 for not casting him in his epic character, Uday Shetty.

