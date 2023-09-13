Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most influential couples in Bollywood, not to miss one of the stylish ones as well. However, the age difference between them often created headlines along with their interfaith marriage. The actress, after a decade of their wedding, opened up about the age gap and other controversial debates. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For those who are not aware, Kareena is around ten years younger than Saif, and the duo fell in love on the sets of their film Tashan, which actually starred Akshay Kumar opposite the Omkara actress. Previously, both of them were in a serious relationship; Saif was married to Amrita Singh and were blessed with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, while Bebo was dating Shahid Kapoor.

After dating for some time, Kareena Kapor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and now are blessed with two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Kareena in an interview with the Indian Express, opened up about the age gap between her and her husband and what are thoughts are on it. Speaking about it she said, “When has age ever mattered? He is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger; he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53. Age does not matter; what matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other.”

Not just that, Kareena Kapoor Khan also opened up about the different religious beliefs he and her husband, Saif Ali Khan have and opening up about that, she added, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn’t even a point of discussion.”

Hopefully, people’s concern about the staggering age difference between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will stop the discussion the one about their difference in faith. Both are happy and well in their marriage and have been setting couple goals for a long time now.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush, which received a major backlash from everyone; on the other hand, his better half, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is all set to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan on Netflix.

