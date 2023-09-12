Shah Rukh Khan has turned into a Box Office marvel with Jawan refusing to calm down as the film is acting like a beast with phenomenal numbers, every single day. As the industry celebrates the success of the film,, even stars are bowing down to the king. Now, Akshay Kumar has come forward to celebrate his contemporary’s success.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter to share Box Office updates of Jawan and wrote, “What massive success!! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk 👏🏻 Our films are back and how.” While SRK fans were elated at this gesture, even the superstar took no time to reply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replying to the Welcome star, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u.” Their fans who called themselves Akkians and SRKians and are generally at war also respected their superstars praising each other and dropping applauds in the replies.

A comment read, “Loving how the original King and Khiladi are saving the film industry with their thoughtful roles and sheer determination to make movies that matter. A new era is upon us, and we are here for it.” Another reply said, “That’s why I call “Bollywood unity is very important.” A third user wrote, “Most Secure Actor Akshay Kumar.”

An SRK fan commented, “No Trolling of Akshay Kumar ab kuch dinon k liye.” An Akshay Kumar fan prayed, “I hope that you will come back stronger with an organic hit.” Another fan commented, “King and Khiladi.”

A fan presented a collage of the actors spotted together in the old days.

Another picture was dropped while a fan wrote, “Aaj kl ke chapri kya jane class and stardom.”

Srk and akki playing together 🔥 90s era. Aaj kl ke chapri kya jane class and stardom ❤️💗 pic.twitter.com/Fvtq32sy79 — JagRuk Hindustan (@AskJagruk) September 11, 2023

A comment read, “Not posting box-office collections of his films; instead, he is expressing his happiness and sending love to his fan clubs/fans who have gone to see the movie in theaters. The man is beyond any numbers and just wants to entertain people! That’s his happiness.” One more user wrote, “2 superstars of Bharat.”

For the unversed, while Jawan is performing like a monster at the Box Office, even Akshay Kumar’s film starring Pankaj Tripathi, OMG 2, did a good collection and was well received. Other Hindi films that have performed decently were SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Dream Girl 2, while Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been a beast since day 1 of its release. The success of all these films hints at the “Acche Din” for the Hindi Film Industry.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar Led Film To Suffer A Major Delay As Actors Asked To Halt The Shoot By FWICE Due To Producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s Pending Payment Of 2 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News