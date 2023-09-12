Akshay Kumar’s birthday came with a treat for his fans this year as producer Firoz Nadiadwala announced the threequel to Welcome, which was titled Welcome To Jungle. The film has an elaborate star cast and was announced on Khiladi Kumar’s birthday, with a release date in December 2024. Now, FWICE has requested the superstar and other actors in the film not to start the shooting.

It has been reported that Firoz Nadiadwala has still not cleared payments of the crew from Welcome 2 and technicians, along with the director Anees Bazmee are still waiting for their payments as the cheques they were given have bounced.

FWICE has already made an appeal to the producers to clear the pending dues. In fact, according to reports, a non-cooperation notice was issued against Firoz Nadiadwala a few years back after Anees Bazmee, director of Welcome 2, was not completely paid and his cheques bounced.

ETimes exclusively had a conversation with the FWICE President and quoted him saying, “We have informed all the actors of the film, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, that the federation has issued a non-cooperation on Firoz Nadiadwala for defaulting payments and that they should not shoot for the film unless pending dues of Rs 2cr is cleared for the technicians.”

He added, “Firoz Nadiadwala had paid the technicians of Welcome 2 in 2015, and the amount was about Rs 4cr, which was later reduced to Rs 2cr. However, Nadiadwala stopped payment of the cheque after we deposited it.”

FWICE is very clear that they will not let the shoot of Welcome To Jungle, aka Welcome 3, begin unless and until the old dues are cleared. For the unversed, the threequel was announced on Akshay Kumar’s 56th birthday, and the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon and many more. The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan and will release on December 20, 2024.

