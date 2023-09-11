If there’s one family that gracefully handles all the trolling and roasting, it is Kapoor’s. Anil Kapoor himself is a savage who never misses an opportunity to troll the trolls, as does his daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor. On to the series of new events, Anil’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a rant on people wearing ‘fake sneakers’ and is massively getting trolled online for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop!

For those who don’t know, Harsh has over 716K followers on Instagram and is a huge sneaker-head. All his fans and friends in the Bollywood fraternity know his love for shoes and that he owns a massive collection of them.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to his Instagram account and wrote in his stories, “Don’t know who needs to hear this but please stop wearing fake sneakers… if you have a low/moderate budget there’s plenty of great options out there. Converse vans basic air force etc… if someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic you can pass them onto someone else that doesn’t know what they are and would be happy to wear… but if you are buying you’re own please do your own diligence… buy from trusted sellers…”

He continued in the next story and wrote, “Also really hope more men/boys look into how they dress and invest well in what they wear.. again doesn’t have to be expensive tons and tons of cheap options out there.. but no point wearing a really expensive pair of shoes if you don’t know how to put the rest of it together tbh… It’s supposed to say something about you… your tastes and preferences… there’s information everywhere and access don’t be lazy… look into it and learn it can be a lot of fun… when we talk about the culture be it sneaker culture or street or whatever it’s not about clout it’s about your own individuality uniqueness and about how your outfit and choices speak for you and what they represent (Indian flag emoticon).”

This didn’t go well with netizens who started reacting on Reddit page Bolly Blinds N Gossip’s page and started slamming Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

A user slammed the actor and commented, “Mr. Buying Sneakers with Daddy’s Money needs to STFU.”

Another user commented, “Can’t decide who’s more vain, Harsh or Sonam”

A third commented, “Not everyone has a brother in law who runs veg nonveg from whwre you can sneak whatever you want”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for his latest story on Instagram about sneakers? Tell us in the space below.

