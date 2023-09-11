Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most adorable and successful couples in Bollywood. They never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances, and we love their candid reels on Instagram. Last night, the duo was spotted at an event in the city, and fans are reacting to Genelia’s appearance and speculating if the couple is expecting their third child and reacting to it, Riteish has now broken his silence on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Genelia and Riteish enjoy a huge fan following on social media, with over 12 and 21 million followers on Instagram. They often share cute and funny reels on the platform, and fans love their chemistry on-screen.

Now, talking about their latest appearance, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh attended an event last night in the city and looked cute as always. The actress wore a loose-fit dress, which started the speculation of her pregnancy, while Riteish was seen in a casual avatar and wore a white shirt that he paired with pants.

Genelia touched her belly while posing for the cameras, which added fuel to the fire; take a look at their video below:

After Genelia D’Souza and Riteish D’Souza’s video went viral online, fans started speculating about her baby bump and replying to one of the videos on social media, the actor put out a story that read, “I wouldn’t mind having 2-3 more, but unfortunately, this is untrue.”

Haha, Riteish Deshmukh being savage as always!

What are your thoughts on Genelia D’Souza and Ritesh’s latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

