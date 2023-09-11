Jawan 2 Exclusive: Yes, Sequel To Shah Rukh Khan's Magnum Opus Is Happening But With No Vijay Sethupathi? Source Says "Atlee Has Asked His Writers To Speed Up The Process"

It is happening for sure. We are talking about the sequel to the current box office sensation, Jawan, Atlee Kumar’s shrill paean to nationalism is raking in the profits immeasurably. As the coffers of the producer and leading man (which is the one and the same) fill up faster than potholes during the rains, there are plans afoot to speed up the sequel to this biggie.

A source close to the project reveals that the Jawan team is “revved up” with unprecedented success.

“Everyone, including Khan Sahib (Shah Rukh Khan), is most excited about the sequel, and Atlee has asked his writers to speed up the process. Sequels are best served up when the original film is fresh in the audience’s mind. Yes, we know the Gadar sequel is creating history twenty-two years after the first film. But that is an exception. Jawan 2 will come while SRK is still jawaan (young),” informs the source.

Here is what we know about Jawan 2 so far: besides Khan Sahib, Nayanthara and the other female leads, except Deepika Padukone, will reprise their roles. But no Vijay Sethupathi in the sequel, sorry.

