Nayanthara is currently making headlines for her recently released film ‘Jawan’ opposite the ‘King Of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Atlee, the film also has Deepika Padukone’s cameo and was released earlier today and has received ‘Massy’ raving reviews by fans and critics. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Nayan married her husband, Vignesh Shivan, last year and went to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to seek blessings, as the couple walked hand-in-hand, but the eagle-eyed fans noticed the actress wearing slippers inside the temple premises and brutally trolled her online for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nayan is one of the biggest stars in the South film industry and has been ruling the silver screen for years. She’s one of the most famous actresses in the country with a huge fan following and recently made her debut on the social media platform Instagram and, within a week, has gained over 3 million followers.

Talking about the throwback scoop, in 2022, Nayanthara went to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to seek blessings after tying the knot with her husband, Vignesh Shivan. The couple walked hand-in-hand, but what stole the attention of fans was Nayan wearing slippers inside the temple premises when it’s not allowed.

However, in the viral video, Vignesh Shivan can be seen walking barefoot. The actress wore a beautiful yellow-coloured silk saree and accessorised the look with gold jewellery, completing the look with a neat bun. At the same time, Shivan can be seen wearing a cotton silk dhoti set.

TV5 Tollywood took to their official YouTube channel and shared the video of the couple walking together;

Take a look at it below:

Did y’all happen to notice Nayanthara’s slippers in the video? The Jawan actress reportedly received flak for the same, and later, temple authorities had to issue a clarification in regard to it.

