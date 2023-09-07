With ‘Jawan’ opening to tumultuous scenes in Mumbai and Chennai, where fans were seen doing an abhishekam of Shah Rukh Khan with milk, the Atlee film starring SRK and southern superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is headed to beat the opening-day figure of 57 crores notched up by ‘Pathaan‘ and touch 70 crores, according to the trade experts.

Across languages, ‘Jawan’ is likely to cross 104 crores on day 1, with 20 crores from the Tamil markets and another 14 crores from the Telugu-speaking universe. It will be interesting to see how much the film collects from the global Tamil audience, which has powered the huge success of Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer‘.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The optimism of the trade media is hinged on the unprecedented advance bookings for ‘Jawan’. The film has shattered all previous records in pre-sales.

The three major multiplex chains in the country – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – had reported they sold 2.35 million advance tickets within the first three days of the bookings being opened.

What is also expected to work for Jawan is the surge expected in Delhi-NCR because of the closure of schools, colleges and offices on account of the G-20 Summit. With the Metro services running normally in all but one station and no major traffic restrictions outside designated areas, people are expected to throng cinemas in larger numbers than usual between September 7 and September 11.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Review: ‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan, Take A Bow For Giving Bollywood Its First 600 Crore Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News