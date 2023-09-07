Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo) and others

Director: Atlee

Producers: Gauri Khan & Gaurav Verma

Jawan Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

The hiatus of 4 years has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Shah Rukh Khan and his fans, as the actor has made a comeback no one ever imagined in their wildest dreams. He went on to give Bollywood its first ever 1000 crore film on a global level with Pathaan, and after such tremendous success, expectations have been sky-high from Jawan.

The announcement teaser itself generated an epic buzz, and even though it came over a year before the film’s release, the hype remained intact. Promotional properties too, did their job, with the prevue experiment turning out to be a huge success. This time, Shah Rukh Khan tried a different route of maximizing the excitement by unveiling the trailer a week before the release. Many thought it would backfire, but instead, it gave the film the extra boost needed to set advance booking on fire.

Since Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has been avoiding media interviews, and it seems to be a perfect strategy as it keeps the air of excitement intact to see him directly on the big screen.

Looking at all these factors, it was clear that Jawan would take a superb start at the Indian box office.

Jawan Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

As we reported earlier, Jawan registered a record advance booking for the opening day, surpassing Pathaan. So, it’s clear that the film will witness the biggest opening for a Bollywood film. Even over-the-counter ticket sales are impressive, resulting in superb occupancy in morning shows. Not to forget, there’s an added advantage of Dahi Handi’s partial holiday. All in all, the film is all set for a historic start at the Indian box office!

Talking about the positives of the film, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is unanimously receiving favourable feedback from the viewers, and it isn’t restricted to just SRK fans as even neutrals are loving this commercial entertainer. While this biggie already had blockbuster written over it, such word-of-mouth is going to take the box office business sky-high. Another thing is that the film has acquired a solid screen count of around 5500 screens in India and as there’s no competition for the next three weeks, the biggie is set to create havoc. Being SRK’s massiest affair ever, there will be no discrimination, and the film will come out with all guns blazing in A, B and C centres.

There are no minus points of Jawan as such. However, for some, the major concern would be the length, as the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Jawan Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Jawan is bigger and better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in terms of box office. So, we’re all set to witness history being rewritten, and it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that the film will do business in the range of 600-625 crores net in India.

Shah Rukh Khan, take a bow!

