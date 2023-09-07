Gadar 2 is inching closer to the lifetime score of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi), which was the first film to score over 500 crores in Hindi. The 2017 release had netted 511 crores 6 years back and of course accounting for inflation and ticket prices, the number would be a bit higher. However if one just takes the absolute number into account then it won’t be too long before Gadar 2 catches up with it.

The Anil Sharma-directed action saga has now crossed the 508 mark mark and stands at 508.17 crores*. On Wednesday, 2 crores* more came in and the numbers are good considering it’s the fourth week running. However, a bit of added pace to this would have done a lot of good to it since there would be an impact felt for sure starting today with the release of Jawan and one doesn’t know how big that would be.

The reason is that it was as late as Wednesday when the show timings were confirmed for Gadar 2 since a lot of time went into the right scheduling due to the arrival of Jawan and also the continued good run of Dream Girl 2. Hence, it’s a problem of aplenty for the exhibitors.

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer is an all-time mega blockbuster and while it seems to have exhausted the majority of its audiences, one now waits to see how much additional audience appetite can expect when Jawan arrives since it can be aiming for even bigger milestones.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

