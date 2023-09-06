Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has smashed several box office records in its theatrical journey, and it still continues to do so. After entering the 500 crore club with its Indian net collection, it is now chasing Baahubali 2 and Pathaan’s lifetime to become the highest-earning Hindi film ever. Let’s see how much profit it has made till now!

2023 is a year of comebacks, and Sunny Deol is the latest entrant to the list. His character of Tara Singh gave a perfect nostalgia treat to viewers, and despite the film not being a perfect sequel, it has enjoyed an unimaginable response. After shattering many records initially, the Gadar sequel has carved its place in the record book.

So far, Gadar 2 has earned 506.17 crores net at the Indian box office. If we remove the cost of 75 crores from the collection, the profit stands at a whopping 431.17 crores. If calculated, the film stands at 574.89% returns, and that’s humongous. As Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is arriving in theatres tomorrow, the pace will slow down, and the Sunny Deol starrer might miss beating The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Story currently holds the first spot in the most profitable films of 2023, with colossal returns of 694.23%.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has done thunderous business at the worldwide box office. In India, it has earned 597.28 crores gross, while in overseas, the film has made 63 crores gross. Globally, the Sunny Deol starrer stands at 660.28 crores gross.

