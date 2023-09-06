It’s time for Dream Girl 2 to step into the 90s. On Tuesday, the film collected 2.50 crores* more and that’s a good hold when compared to Monday, what with the dip being limited. It’s good to see the film consistently collecting over 2 crores so far and that would be the case today as well. However tomorrow it’s time for Jawan to release which means there would be a very sharp dip in numbers. In fact if it manages to stay over 1 crore mark tomorrow then it would be a win in itself.

Talking about the present times, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 has now reached 91.41 crores* and is now less than 9 crores away from hitting the 100 crores mark. In fact after today the margin will get down to 7 crores and that’s a number which it should go on to collect in its third week for sure. There are still some shows at least, if not an entire screen, have been given to Dream Girl 2 which means in its own little way, it will continue to collect for the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raaj Shaandilyaa has now also emerged as one of the few successful directors around who have given two back-to-back successes. One now waits to see whether his next film would be Dream Girl 2 or if would he pick up something else.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office: To Follow Barbie In The Prestigious Billion-Dollar Club? $850 Million Mark Is Crossed, China & Korea Could Boost It Making History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News