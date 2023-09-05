Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 26 (Early Trends): It’s nearly four weeks since Sunny Deol’s period action drama and Akshay Kumar’s comedy-drama hit the big screens. During this period, both the sequels impressed one and all with the moolah they were raking in at the ticket windows.

While the Anil Sharma directorial is already in the Rs 500 crore club, the Amit Rai film maintains a strong hold at the box office. Ahead of BO competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, read on to know how much both films have earned on Day 26 of its release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trend reports, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 have managed to continue pulling in more audience earnings in crores once more. Initial indicators suggest that the Sunny Deol starrer has raked in an estimated Rs 2-3 crore* on its 27th day. This income pushes the period drama’s total earnings to approximately Rs 506-507 crore*.

As for Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, the comedy-drama with an important social message reportedly earned around Rs 0.75-1.20 crore* on its 26th day in theatres. With these recent figures, the film’s total earnings are nearing the Rs 150 crore mark.

While both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are facing tough completion from each other and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, the films will now have just a couple more days to rake in some more moolah as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan hit screens this Thursday, September 7. And going by the advance booking craze, the majority (if not almost all) screens will be allocated to the actioner.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates from the entertainment world.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Miraj Cinemas Sells Over 28,000 Tickets For Day 1, Creates History By Adding 5 A.M. Show In Kolkata

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News