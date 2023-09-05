Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s comedy-drama has been loved by fans, and that’s visible in the film’s positive performance at the box office in Week 2. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial – despite facing strong competition from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the BO, has managed to draw in an audience and remain stable even today.

The multi-starrer comedy drama – which is still a few crores away from entering the Rs 100 crore club, has once more impressed the box office as it maintains its steady pace. Scroll below to know how much the film has approximately earned at the box office today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends reports coming in, Dream Girl 2 has managed to stay stable at the box office once again. Initial indicators suggest the Ayushmann Khurrana- Ananya Panday has earned Rs 3-4 crore* at the box office on Day 12. This collection takes the film’s overall haul to around Rs 91-92 crore*.

While the film still needs a few crores more to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club, it has just a couple more days to do so.

Besides competition from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Dream Girl 2 will face the heat as Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Jawan will hit the screens. Atlee’s upcoming action-thriller – also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles releases this Thursday, September 7, and its advance booking numbers are impressive.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates from the entertainment world.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Miraj Cinemas Sells Over 28,000 Tickets For Day 1, Creates History By Adding 5 A.M. Show In Kolkata

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News