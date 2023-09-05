Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is turning into a beast each day, with its release day approaching around the corner. The Atlee film is all set for a September 7 release, and it is already on a rampage with advance booking numbers in India as well as overseas. Now, a recent report suggests that the film will create havoc in Tamil Nadu as well.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies is the official distributor for the action extravaganza in Tamil Nadu. And according to recent numbers, Shah Rukh Khan’s biggie is releasing on a record 400 screens in the state!

Interestingly, that is almost 33% of the entire screen count in the state, which is approximately 1200. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is chasing Vijay in his own territory with such a huge screen count. Earlier, Vijay’s Varisu secured 500 screens while it clashed with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu in January.

The last mega-budget Tamil release was Rajinikanth‘s Jailer, which was released on 1100+ screens in the state. So considering other Tamil releases as well, 400+ screen count is a massive number for the Shah Rukh Khan & Nayanthara starrer Atlee film.

Owing to the numbers, it is expected that Jawan might see a double-digit opening in Tamil Nadu itself. The film is like a thunderstorm creating havoc as it approaches. The advance booking report from all parts of the country has been great, with exceptional numbers in Kolkata and Karnataka.

While Chennai offers tickets as low as Rs 63 with sold-out shows, Delhi and Mumbai offer tickets priced as high as Rs 2400, also sold out. A single screen in Motihari, Bihar, offers a 5 AM show, filling up at rocket speed.

Coming back to Tamil Nadu’s enormous screen count, Jawan might be the first Bollywood to secure a double-digit opening in the state. It seems like Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating already.

