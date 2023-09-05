The hype for Atlees’ Jawan – starring Shah Rukh in dual roles alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is at an all-time high. With the theatrical release just two days away, the advance booking for the SRK action flick is crazy, with the amassing over Rs 21.30 crore gross in India for day 1 already. But there’s a sad news, too.

As per a Facebook post, cinemagoers who frequent Priya Cinemas in Kolkata will have to find themselves another to watch the much-awaited film. Why? Well, the cinema’s owner has decided not to screen the film owing to ‘right illogical’ demands from the distributors dragging in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 screening. Read on to know the tea.

Taking to Facebook, the page ‘Cinema – A Love Letter’ posted a lengthy note regarding why the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer would not be releasing at Priya Cinemas, Kolkata. They noted, “SVF, who are the distributors of Jawan in Kolkata have made some demands which are downright illogical. The demands being, Priya Cinemas needs to showcase SVF’s own Bengali films in all the shows instead of taking the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe’s Tiger 3 in Diwali.”

They continued, “Bengali sentiments aside, does anybody even know which Bengali films are coming this Diwali? Can they fill even half of the seats as a tentpole film like Tiger 3 can? Can you imagine the amount of losses that a single screen theatre will be incurring if they only run Bengali films throughout Kali Puja/Diwali?” Adding that the owner of Priya Cinema, Mr Arijit Dutta, will thus be unable to arrange the screening of Jawan in his theatre, they said, “Also, one of the fan clubs who were supposed to have a screening of Jawan on the 7th at Priya has therefore shifted their plans to Bijoli Cinema. So those who were waiting to watch Jawan at Priya Cinemas, please look elsewhere.”

They concluded their post by shamming the exhibitors for playing dirty politics, writing, “At a time when single screen theatres are dying in Kolkata and exhibitors look forward to big budget films to fill in seats , it’s such a shame such kind of dirty politics is played . It’s a pity that one of the most premium/affordable single screen theatres that we have left in Kolkata would not be able to screen such a big film as Jawan. Shame 😡” Check out the post here:

What are your thoughts on these illogical demands being placed by distributors in Kolkata to screen Atlee directorial Jawan? Let us know in the comments.

